﻿ 10 Kogi LGAs still submerged by flood —Commissioner

The Kogi State Commissioner for Environment, Victor Omofaiye has revealed that 10 local government areas in the state are still submerged as a result of floods that have ravaged the state in the last two months.

Omofaiye who made this known when he spoke with select newsmen on Tuesday, called on the Federal Government to come to the aid of the state as it needs urgent intervention as the level of devastation was more than the state could cope with or solve on its own.

Omofaiye stated that the state was still grappling with the effect of the 2012 flood and was always at the receiving end of flooding because of its location.

“Kogi is always on the red alert. As soon as Shiroro or Kanji dam is released, it finds its way down to Lokoja because of the convergence of River Niger and Benue,” the Commissioner said.

“In 2012, the level of destruction was so massive with about 70,000 houses affected, while many died. With the volume of water this year more than 2012, you can only imagine what the level of devastation will be.

“Our people are still on the field collecting data and we have created a situation room. However, 10 local government areas are affected and still presently under water – Ibaji, Idah, Igalamela/Odolu, Ofu, Omala, Bassa, Kogi, Lokoja and Ajaokuta are still under water.

“Ibaji is the highest producers of rice in the state and that is the worst hit of the flooding. The rice farmlands are all submerged. The same for Giriyan in Kogi Council area.

“Farmlands and property worth billions of naira are already gone. We cannot accurately ascertain the level of destruction untill the field work is done, but at presently, the state is overwhelmed.”

