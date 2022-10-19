News
Australian govt warns citizens not to travel to Nigeria due to flooding, insecurity
The Australian government, on Wednesday, warned its citizens to desist from travelling to Nigeria over the recent flooding and insecurity plaguing some parts of the country.
This was contained in a travel advisory issued to Australians on the consulate’s website.
“There have been significant casualties and widespread damage to infrastructure caused by severe flooding. Essential services may be disrupted. Follow the advice of local authorities and check the media for updates.
READ ALSO:Panic as flood washes up corpses from cemetery in Bayelsa
“The potential for terrorism, kidnapping, crime and civil unrest remains high throughout Nigeria,” the consulate said.
The consulate further alerted its citizens to research routes and get professional security advice and support before departing to Nigeria if there’s any need to be there.
Recent floods in Nigeria have so far displaced over 1.4 million people, destroyed over 70,000 hectares of farmlands and killed more than 500 people.
