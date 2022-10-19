Connect with us

SGF, Mustapha, leads 121 govs, clerics, monarchs, others to Rome to pray for Nigeria

Published

8 seconds ago

on

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha on Tuesday, led a delegation of 121 selected governors, deputy governors, clergymen and traditional rulers to Rome to conduct special prayers for Nigeria.

The departure of the ‘special delegation’ was confirmed by the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, in a statement on Wednesday.

In the statement made available to Ripples Nigeria, Rev. Pam disclosed that members of the “delegation on the trip to the capital were carefully selected from different sections of the society.”

He said the pilgrimage to Rome, the first to be organised by the NCPC, was special, bilateral and not the regular pilgrimage to holy sites.

READ ALSO:SGF, Boss Mustapha warns Nigerians on unnecessary travels amidst rising COVID-19 infections

“On the list are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, some Governors and deputies, traditional rulers and clerics, while the spiritual leader of the pilgrimage is the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Lordship Ignatius Kaigama.

“We will pray for the country, they will pray for a peaceful conduct of the 2023 elections, security challenges, and also discuss national issues.

“We will pray for unity, we will pray for the vulnerable and less privileged. We will pray for the economic situation to be improved.

“We will be praying for the leaders of the country for God to touch them,” Pam said.

He added that 40 of the 121 pilgrims were sponsored by the Federal Government while others were on self-sponsorship.

