Connect with us

Metro

Panic as flood washes up corpses from cemetery in Bayelsa

Published

34 seconds ago

on

Residents of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, have been thrown into panic after several corpses were washed up from the Azikoro Government Cemetery by flood that wrecked havoc in the community.

Residents of the state capital woke up on Tuesday to see uprooted corpses which were strewn all around the area with offensive odour.

This development has raised health concerns in the area.

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Environment, Iselema Gbaranbiri, who confirmed the development, said three floating corpses were recovered from the community.

READ ALSO:Floods: Reps urge Buhari to declare emergency in Bayelsa

Gbaranbiri, who is also the Chairman of the Bayelsa Flood Committee, said the corpses were immediately retrieved and reburied while the affected environment had been fumigated.

He said: “The floating of corpses was actually reported. I got the report of a floating corpse, and I directed the head of health and sanitation to get the corpse reburied. Two more corpses were recovered and reburied, and the environment was properly fumigated.”

Residents of the area have also appealed to the state government to relocate the cemetery to safeguard public health.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

2 + 14 =

TEST

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents

“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms

In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools

In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly

In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria

With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...