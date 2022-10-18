Panic as flood washes up corpses from cemetery in Bayelsa

Residents of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, have been thrown into panic after several corpses were washed up from the Azikoro Government Cemetery by flood that wrecked havoc in the community.

Residents of the state capital woke up on Tuesday to see uprooted corpses which were strewn all around the area with offensive odour.

This development has raised health concerns in the area.

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Environment, Iselema Gbaranbiri, who confirmed the development, said three floating corpses were recovered from the community.

Gbaranbiri, who is also the Chairman of the Bayelsa Flood Committee, said the corpses were immediately retrieved and reburied while the affected environment had been fumigated.

He said: “The floating of corpses was actually reported. I got the report of a floating corpse, and I directed the head of health and sanitation to get the corpse reburied. Two more corpses were recovered and reburied, and the environment was properly fumigated.”

Residents of the area have also appealed to the state government to relocate the cemetery to safeguard public health.

