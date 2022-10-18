Metro
NDLEA arrests nine suspects with illicit drugs in Kaduna
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Kaduna State Command, has arrested nine suspects for alleged possession of illicit drugs.
The state Commander, Umar Adoro, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Kaduna that the suspects were arrested in different locations in the state between Oct. 6 and Oct. 16.
Mr Adoro said one of the suspects was arrested in the Television area of Kaduna in possession of Indian hemp weighing 26kg, while another suspect was nabbed in Zaria with 15.5kg Indian hemp.
The commander said that other suspects were arrested in Kakau, Gonin gora, Tashar Yari, and two from Jos in Plateau.
“Methamphetamine which weighed 192.2grms and N300,000 fake Naira notes were also recovered from two of the suspects.
“A suspect was also apprehended on Oct 16, with 919 tablets of Tramadol weighing 400grams, 5,000 tablets of Diazepam weighing 900grams and 25,000 tablets of Exol-5 weighing 8.2kg,” he added.
The commander appealed to residents to provide timely information to the NDLEA to tackle the menace of drug trafficking in the state.
