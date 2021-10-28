10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, October 28, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest

1. Senate rejects Buhari’s $700m loan request for water projects

The Senate on Wednesday rejected President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to secure another $700million loan from multilateral lenders for water projects in the country. Read more

2. Ex-Senate President, Anyim detained, released after two days by EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released a former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, after he spent two days in the commission’s custody. Read more

3. Court freezes Benue’s accounts over unpaid N333m loan

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered the interim blockade of the Benue State government’s accounts in some banks in the country over an unpaid N333million loan. Read more

4. Asari Dokubo’s group warns against boycott of Anambra election

The Biafra Customary Government (BCG), an organisation founded by ex-Niger Delta militant, Asari Dokubo, on Wednesday warned the people of Anambra State against boycotting the November 6 governorship election in the state. Read more

5. Seme border closure a disservice to Nigerians – Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, said on Wednesday the continued closure of the Seme border was a disservice to Nigerians living in the South-West part of the country. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, October 27, 2021

6. Investors lose N12.86bn as sideway trading dampens mood at Nigeria’s stock market

Investors at the Nigerian stock exchange cut down their participation at the bourse for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. Read more

7. eNaira app disappears on Google Playstore 48 hours after launch

The digital currency, eNaira’s app is no longer available for download on Google Playstore just 48 hours after the launch of the product. Read more

8. Varsity workers give Nigerian govt ultimatum to reverse sharing formula on Earned Allowance

The leadership of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Non-teaching Staff Unions of Universities on Wednesday gave the Federal Government a two-week ultimatum to reverse the sharing formula for the Earned Allowances released to universities staff. Read more

9. NNPC gets Nigerian govt’s approval to deploy N621.2bn tax liabilities on road projects

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday gave the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) the approval to deploy its N621.2 billion tax liabilities on road projects across the six geopolitical zones in the country. Read more

10. Bayern suffer biggest loss in 43yrs, crash out of German Cup

German champions Bayern Munich were subjected to a humilating defeat on Wednesday night in the German Cup as they lost 5-0 to Borussia Monchengladbach. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now