Politics
100 million poor Nigerians are my political structure —Obi
Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has responded to talks of his party not having political structures across the country and as such, does not stand a chance in the 2023 general elections.
The former Anambra State Governor, in a statement on Friday, said the over 100 million poor Nigerians were his political structure and that alone had given him the confidence that he would win the presidential election against heavyweights like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the APC and the PDP respectively.
Peter Obi asks court to dismiss PDP's suit seeking his disqualification from 2023 election
The former vice presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 presidential election added that apart from God, all underprivileged Nigerians, the poor and the vulnerable, were his supporters and structure.
“I have said it before when people talk about structure, that my structure is the 100 million Nigerians living in poverty.
“Those people who are finding it difficult to live. Nigerians are here today spending over 100% of their money on feeding, that is my structure. And above all, the most important structure is the Almighty God,” Obi said.
