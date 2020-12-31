1,031 fresh COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 87,510. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 1,031 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,289 as of Thursday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 87,510.

Meanwhile, 73,713 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

READ ALSO: 397 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 84,811. Deaths, recoveries updated

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (570), FCT (117), Kaduna (109), Nasarawa (34), Bauchi (31), Kano (28), Plateau (26), Sokoto (26), Ogun (25), and Edo (18).

Others are – Rivers (16), Abia (10), Imo (7), Taraba (6), Delta (4), and Osun (4).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 87,510.

“Discharged: 73,713 AND Deaths: 1,289.”

Join the conversation

Opinions