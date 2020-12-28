397 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 84,811. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Monday recorded 397 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,264 as of Monday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 84,811.

Meanwhile, 71,357 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

READ ALSO: 839 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 84,414. Deaths, recoveries updated

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (144), Plateau (83), Kaduna (48), Adamawa (36), Rivers (22), Oyo (16), Kebbi (10), Nasarawa (7), Sokoto (7), and FCT (5).

Others are – Kano (5), Edo (4), Jigawa (3), Ogun (2), Akwa Ibom (2), Niger (1), Bauchi (1), and Zamfara (1).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 84,811.

“Discharged: 71,357 AND Deaths: 1,264.”

Join the conversation

Opinions