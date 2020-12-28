Latest Politics

397 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 84,811. Deaths, recoveries updated

December 28, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Monday recorded 397 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,264 as of Monday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 84,811.

Meanwhile, 71,357 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

READ ALSO: 839 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 84,414. Deaths, recoveries updated

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (144), Plateau (83), Kaduna (48), Adamawa (36), Rivers (22), Oyo (16), Kebbi (10), Nasarawa (7), Sokoto (7), and FCT (5).

Others are – Kano (5), Edo (4), Jigawa (3), Ogun (2), Akwa Ibom (2), Niger (1), Bauchi (1), and Zamfara (1).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 84,811.

“Discharged: 71,357 AND Deaths: 1,264.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */