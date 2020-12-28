839 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 84,414. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Sunday, December 27, 2020 recorded 839 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the nation’s tally to 84,414.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), announced this on its Twitter handle, adding that the fresh cases were reported in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A state-by-state breakdown reveals that FCT recorded the highest figure of the day with 297 infections, followed by Lagos State which recorded 253 cases.

Others are; Plateau-82, Kaduna-57, Katsina-32, Nasarawa-31, Kano-25, Gombe-24, Oyo-8, Rivers-8, Zamfara-7, Ogun-4, Bauchi-4, Edo-4, Anambra-1 and Sokoto-1.

According to the NCDC report, the nation recorded 539 recoveries and 7 deaths in 24 hours.

As of December 27, 2020, Nigeria has discharged a total of 71,034 patients and recorded 1,254 fatalities.

