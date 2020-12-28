South Africa re-imposes COVID-19 lockdown

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has announced the country would re-impose the COVID-19 lockdown effective from Monday night.

Ramaphosa, who disclosed this in a nationwide address on Monday, said the move was to limit further spread of the virus and would adjust the previous level 3 regulations to keep the economy open as possible.

According to him, the move will also allow the government to focus on social distancing measures in a bid to ease the pressure on hospitals.

The decision to re-impose the lockdown was taken at a cabinet meeting held on Sunday following the spike in COVID-19 cases in the former apartheid enclave.

South Africa surpassed the one million mark for COVID-19 cases at the weekend.

The president said: “Nearly 27,000 South Africans are known to have died from COVID-19. The number of new COVID-19 infections had increased at an alarming rate. Infections are surging in KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape, and Gauteng. Infections are alarmingly on the rise in Limpopo.

“Infections are on the rise, in part, because we as humans are social beings. We feel the need to visit friends and family, attend religious services, and go to parties. But this is a time of danger.”

Ramaphosa said COVID-19 infections are being driven by super spreader events which include year-end functions, family gatherings, and music and cultural events.

“This is where infections happen most. This is cause for alarm and points to an extreme lack of vigilance. We have let our guard down, and we are now paying the price. Venues are also being over-crowded, and social distancing and prevention protocols are not being followed.

“One of the more difficult areas of regulation relate to the sale of alcohol. The liquor industry is a major employer and an important contributor to our economy. Our priority at this time, however, must be to save lives,” the president added.

