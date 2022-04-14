Metro
14 Ogun inmates gain admission into NOUN
At least 14 Inmates in two correctional centres in Ogun State have secured admission into the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).
The inmates from the Ibara Custodial Center and the Borstal Institute Adigbe had their matriculation ceremony at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Ibara, Abeokuta, on Thursday.
The inmates were admitted to study courses including Public Administration, Political Science, Human Kinetics, Peace and Conflict Resolution , Film Production, Information Technology, Mass Communication and Philosophy.
The spokesman for the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) in the state, Oyeleke Victor, said in a statement, over 3,000 inmates are currently undergoing various profound and life changing programmes with the NOUN and other higher institutions that are in partnership with the Service.”
The NOUN Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olufemi Peters, charged the inmates to take the life changing opportunities given to them by the university and NCoS.
