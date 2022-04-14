Police arrests Twitter user over false alarm

Police operatives in Lagos State have reportedly arrested a young lady simply identified as Omotoyosi for raising false alarm on s3xual assault and kidnapping on Twitter.

Omotoyosi had in the early hours of Thursday claimed on the microblogging platform she was kidnapped and s3xually molested by an anonymous person in Akoka area of Yaba.

She wrote:

“I’m being kidnapped, guys.

I’m being r*ped.

Number 78, Obayan Street, Pako, Akoka, Lagos.”

The young woman’s distress call quickly went viral as Twitter users quickly informed the police.

Omotoyosi later published a video on her platform saying she was only chasing clout.

“I tweeted earlier that I was kidnapped and r*ped. It’s false. I’m so sorry for this. Please stop calling and threatening the numbers,” she stated.

I’m okay 🙏🙏🙏🙏

Please stop threatening or calling the numbers 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Z7zQbmWuKo — Omotoyosi (@_misteriouss) April 14, 2022

Toyosi had since received backlash from Nigerians for making false claims on social media.

Moments later, another user of the social media platform, @Truthfully83 revealed that the young woman has been arrested by the police for public disturbance.

“Toyosi the alarmist, who twitted today that she is being kidnapped and raped, has been arrested by the Lagos State police command.

“She will be arraigned before a Lagos court for disturbing public peace,” the user twitted.

Toyosi the alarmist, who twitted today that she is being kidnapped and raped, has been arrested by the Lagos state police command. She will be arraigned before a Lagos court, for disturbing public peace. @AfamDeluxo @FS_Yusuf_ @General_Oluchi @UchePOkoye @von_Bismack pic.twitter.com/ANg4STgpws — 99% OPPRESSED (@Truthfully83) April 14, 2022

