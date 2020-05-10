160 Nigerians evacuated from US arrive Abuja

Latest • Politics160 Nigerians evacuated from US arrive AbujaMay 10, 2020 By Ripples NigeriaDetails shortly…AuthorRecent Posts Ripples NigeriaWe are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears. www.ripplesnigeria.comLatest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all) Bauchi gov orders total lockdown in three LGAs over increased covid-19 cases - May 11, 2020 Gov Wike lifts covid-19 lockdown on 2 LGAs in Rivers for 2 days - May 11, 2020 Road transporters accuse Finance Ministry of working to sideline members in stimulus plan - May 11, 2020Join the conversation Opinions