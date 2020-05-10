Policeman dies from COVID-19 in FMC Abeokuta

The Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, Ogun State, Sunday confirmed the death of a policeman who tested positive for COVID-19 in the facility.

The FMC Head of Public Relations and Information, Segun Orisajo, who disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta, also confirmed that two other members of staff of the hospital had tested positive for the virus.

Orisajo however dismissed the report that a medical doctor in the facility had contracted the disease.

He said: “The centre hereby confirms the case of three other patients, whose test results just returned positive.

“Two of them are members of staff of this centre, that is, a nurse and an administrative staff, which brings the total number to five.

“So far, no doctor in the centre has tested positive for coronavirus, contrary to some media reports.

“The deceased, a policeman, presented himself to the general outpatients department of the hospital about three days ago and later died same day.

“The result of his test returned this morning (Sunday) positive.

“His body is being prepared for release to his family for burial in strict compliance with the World Health Organisation’s guidelines.”

The hospital spokesman added that all the members of staff, who came in contact with the deceased, are currently on self-isolation.

