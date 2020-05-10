UCH confirms fresh case of COVID-19 within facility

The University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Sunday confirmed a new COVID-19 case within its surgical services department.

The hospital’s Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, who disclosed this via his official Twitter handle @UchCmd, said the new case brought the number of patients treated for COVID-19 in the hospital to 11.

He said: “One case of COVID-19 has been confirmed among the staff of the hospital’s surgical services.

“The member of staff in question is in good health and is receiving necessary support, while the routine contact tracing and relevant infection control protocols have been instituted.

“Consequently, as at 4:00 p.m. Friday, 8th May 2020, we had one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

“The total number of COVID-19 patients that the hospital has attended to is now 11.

“Out of these, six patients were managed as in-patients in the isolation ward and other locations in the hospital, two of whom were discharged after testing negative.

“One patient was, however, transferred to Lagos for further treatment. Regrettably, two deaths occurred.

“Presently, there are three active confirmed cases of COVID-19 being managed by staff of the hospital. 1 (one) of these is currently on admission, while the other two are being managed at home.”

