17 missing Katsina school boys return ― Masari

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State on Monday evening disclosed that 17 of the missing Katsina school boys kidnapped from a school in Kankara area of the state attacked by bandits have been found.

At least 300 Katsina schools boys were kidnapped from the Government Science Secondary School.

Governor Masari who disclosed this in an interview with Deutsche Welle, DW Radio, said the Katsina school boys were found and have been reunited with their families.

He said the majority of the Katsina school boys were in the Forest in Zamfara, and that efforts have been intensified to rescue them safely.

According to him, “As at today (Monday), information available to me shows that 17 of the missing children have been found. 15 of them were found around Dinya in Danmusa, I was informed by the DPO. One other was found through them and the last, the father called that his son has returned home.

“All these missing children who have been found have been reunited with their families since we have shut down the schools.”

On the negotiation with the bandits, Masari said, “I was told that they spoke with a teacher whose son was also kidnapped that the bandits said the helicopter should stop roving and that they will collect ransom but they didn’t specify. And so they ended the call.

“Majority of the missing children are in Forest in Zamfara. But God willing, the children will be returned safely.

“Efforts ongoing to secure their release within two to three days. We solicit for prayers and urge the parents to remain calm and patience as we are doing everything possible to rescue the children,” Governor Masari said.

