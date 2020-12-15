Bandits have killed two kidnapped Katsina students —Escapee

Bandits have killed two of the students kidnapped from Government Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State, said an escapee student.

The escapee, whose name was not given, allegedly disclosed this while narrating his ordeal in the hands of the criminals.

One of the parents of the abducted students, whose son is still in captivity, Hajia Faiza Hamza Kankara, related the escapee’s account to Vanguard.

She said, “My son, Usman Lawal Tahir is in SS2 class. He is still missing.

“One of the students who returned yesterday (Sunday night) said they were 520 that included two that were killed and him who escaped.

“So whoever says the missing children were 10 lied.

“Today (Monday), another child just returned and he is been interviewed in the principal’s office. So we are waiting to hear what is the situation with the missing children over there. Although, when he returned, one of the security personnel who brought him back said 15 more are on their way before the dusk.

“The children said they were fed with leaves and beaten like cattle.

“We appeal to President Buhari and Governor Masari to come to our aid and rescue our wards. We cannot sleep and cannot eat.”

The Katsina State government had claimed 333 students were kidnapped while the Nigerian Government said 10 students were abducted by suspected bandits who attacked the school last Friday.

