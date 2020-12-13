Bandits reportedly kill one, abduct three in Katsina

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly killed a farmer, Bashir Mandela Jibiya, in Jibia local government area of Katsina State.

The hoodlums also abducted three other persons including two women in coordinated attacks carried out between Saturday and Sunday.

The incident occurred just 24 hours after armed bandits abducted an unspecified number of students at the Government Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

An eyewitness told journalists that the farmer was killed in the Saturday attack, while the two attacks on Sunday involved commuters heading to a weekly market along the Batsari and Jibia Road.

He said: “On Sunday morning, a Golf Volkswagen driver, Hassan Yardaji, and two of his passengers were abducted by bandits.

“The bandits also attacked another vehicle on the same road. However, the victims of this second attack escaped with gunshot wounds.

“The bandits had earlier on Saturday killed a farmer identified as Bashir Mandela Jibiya.”

