EPL: Aubameyang scores own goal as Arsenal lose; Fulham deny Liverpool top spot

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored an own goal as Arsenal fell to a 1-0 defeat to Burnley in a Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The goal was Aubameyang’s first ever own goal since arriving Arsenal.

The Gunners got disadvantaged in the 58th minute when Granit Xhaka was sent off for violent conduct.

It was a review at the pitch-side monitor by the referee which confirmed that Xhaka grabbed the throat of Clarets midfielder Ashley Westwood and was shown a red card.

Burnley’s victory lifts them out of the relegation zone, a point clear of Fulham, while Arsenal stay in a lowly 15th place.

At the King Power Stadium, Leicester City secured a 3-0 victory over Brighton.

James Maddison scored a brace for the Foxes while Jamie Vardy scored the other goal, with Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi playing for 80 minutes while his compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho was unused.

Earlier in the day, champions Liverpool were denied top spot in the Premier League following a 1-1 draw against Fulham.

Leaders Tottenham Hotspur had been held to a 1-1 draw earlier by Crystal Palace, giving the Reds the chance to go top of the League, but a Bobby Decordova-Reid goal denied them despite a Mohammed Salah effort.

Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina was in action for Fulham.

The other Premier League clash between Southampton and Sheffield United ended 3-0 in the former’s favour.

