APC inaugurates caretaker committees in Rivers

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has inaugurated the caretaker committees to pilot the affairs of the party at ward, local government, and state levels.

The Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee in the state, Mr. Isaac Ogbogbula, inaugurated the committees at a ceremony held in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Sunday.

Ogbogbula urged members of the committees to be just and fair.

He charged them to see their appointment as a responsibility to reposition the party for victory in the 2023 election

He said: “So, I urge you to abide by the provisions of the constitution of the APC in the discharge of your duty to get things right.

“Ensure you are firm and do not carry out your duties with favour or prejudice on any member of the party.”

According to Ogbogbula, the decision of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to dissolve all structures of the party has put an end to all crises in the party.

He added: “There is no crisis in APC in Rivers. What some members are doing will be inconsequential to our resolve to strengthen the party in the state.

“The APC NEC after dissolving all elected party structures, directed that caretaker committees be constituted at all levels to manage the affairs of the party.”

Ogbogbula said that leaders of the party at all levels were fresh and have been mandated to rebuild the party for efficiency ahead of the 2023 elections.

“This is a fresh mandate, a completely new caretaker committee. We have inaugurated a full state caretaker committee and not the five we had before.

“The inaugurated chairmen of the 23 local government areas of the state are to swear-in their the LGA and ward officers,” Ogbogbula concluded.

