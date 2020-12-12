EPL: Everton deny Chelsea top spot after Manchester derby ends goalless

Chelsea were denied a climb to top spot in the Premier League following a 1-0 defeat to Everton at the Goodison Park on Saturday night.

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was in action for the Toffees as they won over the Blues, courtesy of a 22nd-minute goal by Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Iwobi played for 86 minutes in the game, with the only goal coming when Sigurdsson tucked away from the spot following Edouard Mendy’s foul on Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The victory for Carlo Ancelotti side ended Chelsea’s 17-game unbeaten run as the Frank Lampard side remain third on the table.

Earlier on Saturday, the game between Manchester United and Manchester City ended goalless at the Old Trafford.

In a game devoid of quality and excitement, neither side were able to carve out the opportunity that could make a difference.

It led to an unsatisfactory conclusion for both sides, leaving United seventh in the Premier League and City a place below them.

In the other Premier League games on Saturday, Wolves were beaten 1-0 at home by Aston Villa while Newcastle won 2-1 over West Brom.

