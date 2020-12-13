Bandits kill pastor, abduct 11 others in Niger

Armed bandits on Thursday killed a pastor at Chukuba village, Shiroro local government area of Niger State.

The deceased, Pastor Jeremiah Ibrahim, who was a resident pastor of the Evangelical Church of West Africa (ECWA) in Kobwa Kuta, was shot dead by bandits during an attack on the village in the early hours of Thursday.

Residents of the community told journalists that Ibrahim was waylaid by the bandits after he had visited a colleague who is also a resident pastor in the area and shot dead.

The bandits also abducted the wife of another pastor and 10 other members of the community.

