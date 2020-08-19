Police arrests two suspected bandits in Niger

The Niger State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of a suspected armed bandit in Shiroro local government area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, said in a statement in Minna that operatives of the Shiroro police division arrested the suspect on Tuesday.

He said the man had attempted to offer N200,000 bribe to the police to secure the release of a suspected armed bandit arrested with a locally made pistol and one live cartridge.

READ ALSO: Suspected bandits kill foreign national in Niger State

Abiodun revealed that the initial suspect in possession of the gun and ammunition was arrested during a police routine surveillance at the Kwata market, Zumba village in Shiroro LGA on August 15.

He said: “During interrogation, the suspect confessed to have bought the pistol from an unidentified person in Wukoko village in Chukun local government area of Kaduna State.”

He added that the two suspects would be arraigned in court after police investigations.

Join the conversation

Opinions