Suspected bandits kill foreign national in Niger State

The Niger State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the killing of a foreign national by suspected bandits in Rafi local government area of the state.

The expatriate was abducted alongside a Nigerian by the bandits in the area on Monday.

The state Commissioner of Police, Adamu Usman, told journalists in Minna that corpse of the victim was recovered by the police in a bush in Pangu Gari, Gunna district of Rafi LGA.

He said the remains of the deceased had been taken to Minna General Hospital for autopsy while an investigation into the incident had commenced.

