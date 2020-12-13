APC sweeps Kogi local council election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the 21 chairmanship and 239 councillorship positions in the Kogi State local council election held on Saturday.

The Chairman of the state Independent National Electoral Commission (KOSIEC), Mr. Mamman Eri, who announced the election results on Sunday, said the APC candidate in Lokoja local government area of the state, Mr. Mohammed Dan Asabe, polled 41,731 votes to defeat Mr. Ahmed Yabagi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 14 votes.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Mr. Isah Yerima, scored 28 votes.

Other APC candidates elected in the election are – Joseph Salami (Adavi), Mr. Mustapha Akaaba (Ajaokuta), Mr. Ibrahim Abagwu (Ankpa), Mr. Mohammed Shuaibu (Bassa) and Mr. Shaibu Siaka (Dekina) and Mr. William Obiora (Ibaji).

Others were – Mr. Abu Odoma (Idah), Mr. James Onoja (Igala-Mela/Odolu), Mr. Taofiq Isah (Ijumu), Mr. Isah Abdulkarim (Kogi), Mr. Moses David (Mopa-Muro), Mr. Ibrahim Amodu (Ofu), Mr. Goke Oparison (Ogori-Magongo) and Mr. Abdulraheem Ohiare (Okehi).

Also elected on the APC platform were – Mr. Abdulrazak Yusuf (Okene), Mr. Friday Adejoh, (Olamaboro), Mr. Ibrahim Aboh (Omala), Mr. Asiru Abdulrazak (Yagba East), and Mr. Kolawole Pius (Yagba West).

Eri also announced that APC candidates won all the 239 councillorship positions in the 21 local government areas of the state.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the PDP has described the conduct of the election as a mockery of Nigeria’s democracy.

The party, in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Bode Ogunmola , described the entire process as a scam, saying it was deliberately manipulated to favour the APC.

“There is no election anywhere in Kogi,” he said.

