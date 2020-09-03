Suspected bandits kill 17 vigilantes in Niger State

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Wednesday evening killed at least 17 vigilantes in Dukku town, Rijau local government area of Niger State.

Three bandits were also killed by the vigilantes.

The Chairman of Rijau LGA, Bawa Bello, confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday.

He said: “Yes, it happened, we killed some of the bandits and the bandits killed some of our men.

“I have submitted a written report to the Commissioner for Local Government who is our boss.”

