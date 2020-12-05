18 people feared killed, 6 others trapped in China coal mine collapse

Tragedy struck in China’s southwestern city of Chongqing, when no fewer than 18 people were killed and 6 others are reportedly trapped after a coal mine collapse occurred.

Rescue operatives in China say that the incident occurred at about 5pm (09:00 GMT) on Friday in a mine shut for more than two months as the company dismantled underground equipment.

The official Chinese Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, said that the dead were among 24 people trapped underground by excessive levels of carbon monoxide gas at the Diaoshuidong coal mine.

The Chinese news agency said that one survivor had been rescued while search efforts continue to rescue others after the incident described as the region’s second of such accident in just over two months.

According to reports, China’s mines are among the worlds deadliest, with 16 deaths reported in late September after high levels of carbon monoxide trapped miners at the Songzao coal mine in Chongqing.

