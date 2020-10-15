China accuses US of undermining peace, stability in Taiwan Strait

Chinese authorities have accused the United States of America of seriously undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait after a US Navy destroyer sailed through the waters amid escalating tensions between Beijing and Taipei.

Spokesman for China’s eastern theatre command, Zhang Chunhui in a statement on Thursday said that the Chinese military followed and monitored the USS Barry as the destroyer travelled through the strait on Wednesday.

Zhang accused the US of sending “misleading signals” to people in Taiwan, state media reported.

Meanwhile, the United States Department of State on Wednesday formally warned international financial institutions doing business with individuals deemed responsible for China’s crackdown in Hong Kong that they could soon face sanctions.

The State Department named 10 individuals – all of whom have already been sanctioned, including Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam – and said within 60 days it would identify financial institutions that conduct significant transactions with them.

