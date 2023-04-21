$2.4 Oil Scam: Reps again fix Thursday for Malami’s appearance

The House of Representatives adhoc Committee investigating alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in revenue from illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil in 2015, on Thursday asked the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami to appear before it next Thursday with responses required.

The committee was reacting to a letter from Malami where he informed the committee that he was ready to appear before it.

Malami and the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed had been invited to appear before the committee on two occasions with relevant documents and information that will aid the committee’s assignment, but have failed to do so.

Chairman of the committee, Mark Gbillah, while speaking at the resumed public hearing on Thursday, said Malami had indicated that his office was putting together a comprehensive response to the issues the committee had raised.

Gbillah said: “While we appreciate the Attorney General’s response, we’d like to indicate that it came a lot later than we expected and it came without the response that we referred to.

READ ALSO:Reps to quiz Malami over alleged illegal sale of $2.4bn oil

“So, we’ll appreciate if the Attorney General and honourable Minister provides these response and to also appear before the committee next Thursday.”

The committee chairman also disclosed that the committee had not received any submission or response from the finance minister.

Some management staff of different oil companies involved in the lifting and sales of crude oil and some bank officials had appeared before the committee.

During their appearances, the committee discovered unsigned and unstamped documents submitted by some of the oil companies.

They were told to return and submit all the needed documents to the committee on Tuesday next week.

