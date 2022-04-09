Metro
20-year-old man dies after failed money ritual in Ogun
A 20-year-old man simply identified as Peter Albert has died after a failed attempt at money ritual in Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of Ogun State.
A resident of the community said the deceased had always expressed the desire for good things of life, but after failing to make headway sought the counsel of one of his friends.
The friend, who is simply identified as David, 18, introduced Albert to an Islamic cleric for a money-making ritual that eventually ended his life.
“The cleric, Alfa Araokanmi, promised to do some propitiation that will make Albert become a successful internet fraudster.
“They actually started chatting on Whatsapp until the boy later visited Alfa Araokanmi for some money rituals leading to his untimely death,” a source said.
“Araokanmi told the deceased that he would ingest concoctions and bathe at midnight for some days after which he should expect a ghost that will give him a sum of N5million every day.
“The money ritual, however, went awry when he returned home about three weeks ago panting and feeling weak.
“Prior to his death moments later, Albert explained all that transpired between him and Araokanmi to his father and even urged him to check his mobile phone for the exchanges between him and the cleric on WhatSapp,” the resident said.
