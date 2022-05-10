2023: INEC rules out extension of deadline for parties’ primaries

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday ruled out the extension of the deadline for the conclusion of primaries by political parties in the country.

The commission had asked the 18 political parties in the country to complete the primaries by June 3.

However, the parties had asked INEC to extend the timeline for the exercises by two months.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated this at a consultative meeting with leaders of political parties in Abuja.

He also asked the parties to ensure their primaries make room for women, youths and persons with disability.



READ ALSO: INEC brands calls on chairman, Yakubu, to join presidential race as ‘preposterous’

He said: “Let me reiterate the position of the Commission that there will be no review of the timelines. There are so many inter-related activities that are associated with the timelines which must be carried out.

“Any review to extend the timeline for one activity will affect other activities and put unnecessary pressure on political parties and the Commission. This will ultimately result in more complications than what the extension seeks to achieve.

“Therefore, the Commission will not review the timelines. Working together, we should ensure fidelity to the timelines in conducting transparent and democratic primaries for the purpose of electing candidates for the 1,491 constituencies for which elections will be held on 25th February and 11th March 2023.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now