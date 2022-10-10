Politics
2023: Nigerians want PDP to reclaim power, not interested in our crisis – Ayu
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, on Monday shrugged off the internal crisis rocking the party.
A group of five governors led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers State had been pushing for the resignation of Ayu from the position over his role in the crisis crippling the party since the conclusion of its presidential primary on May 28.
Other members of the group are -governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).
They announced their withdrawal from the PDP Presidential Campaign Council over the party’s reluctance to part ways with its chairman about two weeks ago.
And true to the promise, the five governors were conspicuously absent when the party kicked off its 2023 election campaign on Monday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.
In his address at the event, Ayu stressed that Nigerians are not interested in the party’s personal quarrels, but in its ability to tackle the national challenges.
He appealed to all members of the party to work for the party’s success next year.
READ ALSO: Ortom accuses Ayu of smear campaign, as PDP kicks off presidential campaign
Ayu said: “We are moving slowly so that those who are yet on board will join us on the train. It is important for us as leaders. Nigeria is not interested in our personal quarrels; Nigeria is waiting for us to come and rescue them from what is worrying them.
“Nigerians are hungry; Nigerians are suffering from all sorts of sickness; Nigerians cannot move from one point to another without worries; Nigerians cannot sleep because of insecurity.
“Nigerians are getting more and more divided; Nigerians are complaining and are hoping that what we did for them in the last 16 years, we will come back and do it for them again.
“Let us all join hands together because we have the solution. Already, we have penned down the covenant with Nigerians. We will restore the economy to its glory.
“All young people will get jobs; the economy will grow; there will be more industries. Every PDP governor has performed well. Therefore, when we get to power from state houses of assembly to the state governors, the national assembly, we need all of them to support our president who is coming to power next year to redeem Nigerians. PDP will not disappoint you.”
