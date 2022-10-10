Ex-gov Nnamani rubbishes claims on Tinubu’s health, backs him for president

A former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, on Monday dismissed insinuations on the health status of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Nnamani, who is representing Enugu East in the Senate, said in a statement that the APC candidate was medically fit to rule Nigeria.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said he has engaged the former Lagos State governor and discovered that he has no health challenge contrary to insinuations in the country.

Tinubu returned from the United Kingdom last week.

Many Nigerians have expressed concern over the APC candidate’s health since he secured the party’s presidential ticket in June.

There were insinuations that Tinubu was completely incapacitated after he failed to show up in Abuja for the signing of the peace accord by the presidential candidates of all the political parties last week.

He said: “I join millions of our people in welcoming Tinubu home. It is to God’s Glory that he returned in superb health.

READ ALSO: Nnamani insists on zoning, warns on consequences of abandoning principle

“I continue to strongly condemn those who wallow in ignorance in celebration of real and phantom infirmities. Rather I lend my voice in celebration of his giant strides in governance, reforms and locality administration in all its spheres. I salute his political deftness and sagacity.

“I attest to his good health and capacity. Tinubu has a robust general system, acute awareness of his holistic environment, political and in all ramifications.

“He has a bubbling and vivacious personality. His confidence is easily apparent, sharing and transferable. Engaging him clearly demonstrates good health, energy and readiness to rumble.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now