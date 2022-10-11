2023: Labour Party disowns viral campaign timetable

The battle to dislodge the top duo of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is yet to officially take off after the major Third Force, the Labour Party debunked reports about its campaign timeline.

Mr Arabambi Abayomi, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, said in a statement in Abuja, on Monday, that the timetable was neither authorised by the LP leadership nor its presidential candidate.

“Labour Party’s attention has been drawn to a purported OBI -DATTI presidential campaign rallies timetable in circulation.

“I hereby deny the authenticity of this campaign council programme, as Labour Party’s leadership is not aware of it,” he added.

READ ALSO: Labour Party calls for APC’s resignation from govt, withdrawal of candidates from 2023 polls

According to Abayomi, the party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi has also not authorised anyone to issue any campaign programme.

“Likewise, no one from the Campaign Council has sought the nod of the party’s leadership over the same subject matter,” the LP spokesman said.

He therefore called on Nigerians and the media to disregard the timetable in its entirety.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now