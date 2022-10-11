Politics
2023: Labour Party disowns viral campaign timetable
The battle to dislodge the top duo of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is yet to officially take off after the major Third Force, the Labour Party debunked reports about its campaign timeline.
Mr Arabambi Abayomi, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, said in a statement in Abuja, on Monday, that the timetable was neither authorised by the LP leadership nor its presidential candidate.
“Labour Party’s attention has been drawn to a purported OBI -DATTI presidential campaign rallies timetable in circulation.
“I hereby deny the authenticity of this campaign council programme, as Labour Party’s leadership is not aware of it,” he added.
READ ALSO: Labour Party calls for APC’s resignation from govt, withdrawal of candidates from 2023 polls
According to Abayomi, the party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi has also not authorised anyone to issue any campaign programme.
“Likewise, no one from the Campaign Council has sought the nod of the party’s leadership over the same subject matter,” the LP spokesman said.
He therefore called on Nigerians and the media to disregard the timetable in its entirety.
