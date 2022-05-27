2023: Ohuabunwa, PDP Presidential aspirant, urges EFCC to probe financial inducement of delegates

Ahead of the primaries by the two major parties, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) the issue of financial inducement and bribery of delegates by aspirants have been topical amongst political analysts.

Weighing into the discussion was Sam Ohuabunwa, a presidential aspirant under the PDP, who spoke on Friday, during an interview on AriseTV monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

Ohuabunwa’s stance against financial inducements for delegates came in the wake of a statement issued by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Jonathan, on Thursday, condemned monetary inducement for delegates at the ongoing primaries of political parties to produce candidates for the 2023 elections.

Speaking at the launch of a book titled ‘Political Party Governance’ authored by Dr. Mohammed Wakil, a former Minister of State, Power, Jonathan said it was a shame that delegates were being induced for votes to the extent that aspirants even request for refund after failing to secure tickets.

The former President also charged the National Assembly to make laws to criminalise inducement of delegates and electorate.

Corroborating Jonathan’s stance, Ohuabunwa opined that the practice ought to be investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission due to amount of monies allegedly being doled out.

The PDP presidential aspirant said, “Delegates’ inducement is a serious issue and those who give out cash should be investigated by the EFCC. I don’t have that kind of money to induce people. Why do you need to bribe someone for a job that is sacrificial?

“Leadership and governance is about sacrifice and service to the people in order to ensure the country moves ahead. This is the real essence of governance.

“The issue of inducement starts from the leadership but when evil is happening in our eyes but nothing is being done, we must be jokers.”

Ohuabunwa further frowned on the change in zoning principle by the PDP which allegedly led to the exit of Peter Obi, a former aspirant who resigned.

“It would be unfair to deny the Igbos regarding the presidency. The time has come to ensure we can run an inclusive nation but the party seems to have changed its principle. Changing the rule in the middle of the game left a lot of stakeholders dissatisfied,” he stated.

