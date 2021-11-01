2023: PDP poised to return to power with new National Working Committee —Dan Orbih

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is set to return as the government at the centre in 2023, given the successful completion of its national convention which held on Saturday.

The optimism was shared on Sunday by the National Vice Chairman (South-South), Chief Dan Orbih, while congratulating the new members of the National Working Committee (NWC) who emerged Sunday morning.

In all, the party had confirmed the emergence of Dr Iyorchia Ayu and twenty others as new national officers.

Commending the rancour-free convention, Chief Orbih said that the emergence of the Iyorchia Ayu leadership specifically marked a new dawn in the history of PDP and a rekindled hope in Nigeria.

Speaking to Journalists at the sideline of the convention, Orbih said, among others:

“PDP has today shown, by the quality and outcome of its convention, that it has the capacity to offer Nigerians exceptional leadership in the management of its human and material resources.

“This convention was not only rancour-free, it provides great insight into the organizational capabilities of the PDP in sharp contrast to the maladministration that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has bequeathed the country in the last six years.

“With this great outing, PDP is set to return as the ruling party in 2023.

“I congratulate all of the new national officers, particularly our representatives from the South-South zone, the National Financial Secretary and National Women’s Leader, whose contributions to the growth of PDP are already well celebrated.”

Orbih also called on Nigerians to prepare to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 saying, “APC has, in the last six years, inflicted so much insecurity, pain and agony on Nigerians that no wise person would want them returned to power.”

