Politics
Again, Dan Orbih calls on South-South govs to establish regional security outfit
The wanton killings and general insecurity pervading the country, especially the northern half of Nigeria, have once again forced Chief Dan Orbih, National Vice-Chairman (South-South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to demand the immediate establishment of a regional security outfit for the region.
Orbih spoke Tuesday in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, while addressing journalists on what he said were concerns of the people of South-South region over rising insecurity and failure of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), led by President Muhammadu Buhari, to ameliorate the situation.
Speaking against the backdrop of calls by the Governor of Katsina State, Bello Masari, for residents to arm and defend themselves, and the heightened insecurity in Plateau State that has led to the evacuation of non-indigenes, Orbih reiterated his appeal for governors of the South-South States to urgently take steps to create a regional security outfit in the mould of Amotekun and Ebubeagu.
The PDP chieftain said, “APC has failed woefully to checkmate terrorists and bandits. In the North-West and North-East, they have become so bold as to march on Nigeria’s premier military training institution (NDA), just as Governor Masari has asked Katsina residents to pick up arms and defend themselves against terrorists and criminal gangs.
READ ALSO: Buhari’s assent of Petroleum Industry Bill, brazen injustice to South-South —Dan Orbih
“Only recently, we received the sad news of the murder of the son of Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, Captain Abdulkarim, in very unclear circumstance. The situation is not any better in the North-Central State of Plateau where inter-ethnic killings have forced non-indigenes, especially students of University of Jos, to be evacuated by various State governments.
“Governors of the South-South region must act now to protect our people before these elements and bandits take hold of our lands. We cannot afford to procrastinate any longer. The signs are ominous. A regional security body needs to come into force quickly.”
Orbih warned that the country risks total implosion if the ruling party continues to pamper the twin issues of insecurity and economic recession without a strategic plan on how to contain them.
“APC is like a bull in a China shop. Our country runs the risk of total implosion. The ruling party, APC must be guided out of power before it is too late,” Orbih said.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...