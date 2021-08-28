PDP demands investigation into Rivers shooting incident

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the shooting of a boat carrying foodstuffs and other household goods in the Dutch Island area of Rivers State.

At least one person was reportedly injured after a yet-to-be-identified helicopter shot at a passenger boat along the Port Harcourt – Bonny waterway on Thursday night.

An eyewitness told journalists that the wooden boat was ferrying traders and their goods to Bonny when it was targeted by the helicopter.

In a statement issued on Saturday night by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

It decried the shooting of the harmless passengers by the military.

