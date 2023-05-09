2023 POLLS: Tinubu urges Court to dismiss APM’s petition against victory

Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, on Tuesday, requested that the election tribunal dismiss the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) appeal.

The APM told the court during the pre-hearing session that they had filed Pre-Hearing Information Sheet TF 008 and had adopted the responses therein.

Akin Olujimi, the attorney for Tinubu, informed the tribunal that their response included a request asking the tribunal to reject the petition due to the its meritless accusations.

Chairman of the panel Justice Haruna Tsamani who adjourned the petition on Tuesday asked parties to draw out the issues for determination.

Additionally, he mandated that the parties take into account both the documents they are objecting to and those they are not.

So that they can be heard, all responses should be filed.

The petition’s respondents—the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his vice, Senator Kashim Shettima, and Kabiru Masari—informed the court that they had submitted a number of responses to the petition’s concerns.

