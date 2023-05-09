Politics
2023 POLLS: Tinubu urges Court to dismiss APM’s petition against victory
Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, on Tuesday, requested that the election tribunal dismiss the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) appeal.
The APM told the court during the pre-hearing session that they had filed Pre-Hearing Information Sheet TF 008 and had adopted the responses therein.
Akin Olujimi, the attorney for Tinubu, informed the tribunal that their response included a request asking the tribunal to reject the petition due to the its meritless accusations.
Read Also: Pre-hearing in the presidential election petitions tribunal was postponed until May 11.
Chairman of the panel Justice Haruna Tsamani who adjourned the petition on Tuesday asked parties to draw out the issues for determination.
Additionally, he mandated that the parties take into account both the documents they are objecting to and those they are not.
So that they can be heard, all responses should be filed.
The petition’s respondents—the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his vice, Senator Kashim Shettima, and Kabiru Masari—informed the court that they had submitted a number of responses to the petition’s concerns.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...