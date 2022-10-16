2023: Tinubu vows to walk in Buhari’s shoes

Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the presidential standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that he would build on the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari, the incumbent president of Nigeria, if voted into power in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Tinubu made this known during his speech at the Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit on Saturday while assuring his audience that he was going to win the presidential race.

His words: “President Buhari’s administration brought in a number of measures targeted at promoting private enterprises, including the repeal and re-enactment of the CAMA 2020, the passage of the Finance Act of 2021, as well as the implementation of over 100 initiatives to improve the ease of doing business in one day.

READ ALSO:Tinubu visits Emir of Zauzau to seek blessing for 2023 presidential race

“I stand before you—you cannot harvest corn the day the maize is planted. We are on the right path, and we will build a nation,” he said.

Tinubu added: “We will champion an efficient government that will eliminate revenue leakages across all federal government and leveraging technology which will be increasingly embedded in government operations,”

“I assure you, no inches of this country will be conceded to banditry and armed robbery. We will fight it together. We will be committed to introducing cross-sector initiatives. Another confidence note, under my leadership, the government will place great emphasis on the use of counterinsurgency doctrine and strategy by our military.

“We will continue to train and re-equip our gallant military. And security personnel will have the resources, gears and all technology necessary to eliminate crime. It might not be to zero, but your life will be secure,” he said.

By Mohammed Taoheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now