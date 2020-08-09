332 more Nigerians return from UK

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) on Sunday confirmed the return of 332 Nigerians from the United Kingdom.

The commission said on its Twitter handle, that the returnees arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, at 7:40 p.m. local time via Air Peace flight No. P47854.

It said: “332 returnees arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, from the Gatwick Airport, London, August 8, at about 7:40 p.m. local time via Air Peace @flyairpeace Flight No. P47854 operated by Air Europe.

“We had earlier announced the arrival of 87 Nigerians from Sudan. They were brought to the country by the Sudan Airways at about 0915HR.

“Also, the Air Peace flight with 311 Nigerians arrived in the country from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at about 1150HR. It landed in Abuja and later proceeded to Lagos.”

