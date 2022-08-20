Atiku’s spokesman, Bwala, blasts APC over terrible economic policies

Daniel Bwala, spokesman to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, has slammed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over what he described as terrible economic policies in the country.

The PDP chieftain spoke in the context of Emirates airline suspending flight operation from in and out of Nigeria, and the current economic meltdown rocking the country as a result of policies of the government.

Emirates Airlines had last Thursday announced that it was suspending all its flights in and out of the country.

The suspension by the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) scheduled to commence in September 1, 2022, was made known by the company in a statement.

The planned flights suspension in Nigeria was on the heels of the company’s inability to access its $85 million revenue locked away by the Nigerian government.

Similarly, the International Air Transport Association had also warned President Muhammadu Buhari of dire consequences of his administration withholding foreign airlines’ revenues amounting to $464 million.

The association urged the adminstration to prioritise the release of the funds before more damage was done, noting that the failure to do so would affect Nigeria’s access to its services.

Bwala, who lamented the development via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, said the APC-led adminstration had caused the country more that it could bear.

He said the capital flight was occasioned by poor policies churned out by the present adminstration.

“APC and their terrible economic policies are causing capital flight. Foreign investors can’t repatriate their funds and foreign airlines are threatening to operate from Togo and Benin Republic in carrying Nigerian passengers”, he said.

