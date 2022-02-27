368,000 refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian invasion —UN Agency

A report by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) on Sunday, stated that so far, about 368,000 people have fled Ukraine into neighboring countries, as the number of refugees continues to rise by the day following the invasion of the country by Russia on Thursday.

“The current total is now 368,000 and continues to rise,” the UNHCR said in a tweet, adding, that the new figure was based on “data made available by national authorities.”

The UN Agency equally noted that between Friday and Saturday, 200,000 people had already crossed Ukraine’s borders as refugees.

“On Saturday, the figure had been about 150,000 people, said Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees said while corroborating the report.

“Women and children were leaving Ukraine in their thousands to become refugees, after crossing the Slovak-Ukrainian border in Ubla, eastern Slovakia,” Grandi said.

“A large number of those escaping to neighbouring countries have crossed over into Poland, where the authorities have counted some 156,000 crossing since the invasion started early Thursday.

“Border guards counted some 77,300 arrivals from Ukraine on Saturday alone. The refugees have arrived in cars, in packed trains and even on foot.

“Those who arrive with nowhere to go can count on the help of volunteers — both members of NGOs and private citizens. Others have also headed to Moldavia, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania,” Grandi added.

