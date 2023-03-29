450 human rights violation cases recorded during elections, NHRC discloses

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has disclosed that it received no fewer than 450 complaints of human rights abuse, and violations during the recently-concluded 2023 general elections.

The NHRC’s Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu (SAN) made the disclosure during an interview with Journalists, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Ojukwu specified that while 300 complaints of human rights violations were received during the Presidential and National Assembly elections, 150 cases were recorded during the governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

He noted that the NHRC monitored closely the activities of law enforcement and security agencies during the elections.

Ojukwu said: “During the presidential elections, we had about 300 cases of complaints or human rights violations and during the governorship and States Houses of Assembly elections, we had about 150 complaints.

“However, I cannot say exactly the categorization. This is because some were about violence, vote buying, voter suppression, intimidation, hate speech and so on. Don’t forget, we had a Situation Room which was able to harness the complaints of Nigerians across the board of the violations that happened during the election.”

