News
FCCPC warns VC against sale of only LASU bread on campus, ban on others
On Wednesday, the Lagos State University (LASU) announced that the school authorities would ban sale of bread in the school premises to give way for the bread brand owned by the school.
This was disclosed in a post published on LASU’s social media account on Twitter. The school revealed that it had established a bakery business.
As a result, LASU, led by Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, said only bread baked by LASU Bakery would be sold on campus, shutting the door on other brands that saturates the school.
“Accolades for the VC, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, mni, as LASU Bakery opens for business. The bakery is part of her administration’s drive to increase IGR.
“The LASU Bread will henceforth be the only bread on the university main campus, Ojo,” the school authority wrote on Twitter.
In response, the Executive Vice Chairman, Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera, said LASU’s decision is violation of competition law in Nigeria.
Irukera said it was an offense to limit competition under the laws that formed FCCPA, “I am afraid this presents a potential violation of competiton law.
“Under the FCCPA, it’s an offense to limit competition in this manner, LASU is not exempted because govts are also subject when they engage in commerce.
“I assume this statement doesn’t convey what it says,” the FCCPC boss stated in a post published on Twitter.
