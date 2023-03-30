News
‘CBN cashless policy sent terrorist, kidnappers on holiday’ —Ngige
Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has applauded the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which according to him, has achieved great benefits by curbing insecurity and vote buying during the 2023 general elections.
While speaking on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today on Wednesday night, Ngige said the policy reduced the activities of bandits, terrorists and kidnappers who were now on “holiday”.
Ngige added that though the implementation of the policy was not as smooth as it would have been expected, the major aim of the policy had been achieved.
READ ALSO:‘Don’t behave like ASUU,’ Ngige warns CONUA, NAMDA on strike
“I will admit that the policy is not smooth in its implementation. I admitted that. But whether it is a good policy? Yes, it is a good policy.
“It wasn’t smooth; it came with some pain but overall, did we get some sound benefits from it? Yes, we did: people didn’t buy votes on the queue during the elections.
“I used to go for elections and I know what I see. There was no cash exchange for votes. It wasn’t easy anymore.
“Kidnappers are on break, they are, so to say, on recess. Bandits, they have also gone on holidays,” the Minister said.
