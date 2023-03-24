51-year-old Lagos man bags life jail for defiling colleague’s nine-year-old daughter

A 51-year-old man, Ubregbo Parmer, was on Thursday, sentenced to life imprisonment by an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court after he was found guilty of defiling his colleague’s nine-year-old daughter.

While presenting the state’s case against Parmer, state counsel, Olufunke Adegoke, called two witnesses and tendered two exhibits during the trial while the defendant testified as the sole witness in his defence.

Adegoke said the victim’s mother brought her daughter to the office and left her to attend to other things when the convict quickly removed her pant and had sexual intercourse with her on December 10, 2019, in Magodo, Lagos.

According to her, the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Delivering the judgement on the accused, Justice Abiola Soladoye held that the prosecution had sufficiently proved the charge of defilement against the convict.

Justice Soladoye also held that the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses, the victim and a medical doctor who appeared as a witness had showed that the convict committed the offence.

“The evidence of the respective prosecution witnesses established the ingredients of the offence against the defendant who was properly identified by the victim,” the judge said.

“The victim gave a vivid and gory account of her ordeal in the hands of the defendant.

“I hereby find him guilty as charged of the one-count charge of defilement and he is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.

“The defendant should have his name registered in the sexual offence register as maintained by Lagos State,” she ruled.

Justice Soladoye did not also spare the mother of the victim whom she said had been negligent in her motherly care and allowing her child to be taken away by her male colleague without supervision.

“The need for proper and good parentage cannot be undermined at this age and time where defilement and rape are the order of the day.

“Parents should be alive to their responsibilities,” Justice Soladoye said.

