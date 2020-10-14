54 checkpoints! How policing Lagos-Abuja roads inflicts pains on motorists

August 24, 2020, Lagos, the commercial nerve centre of the most populous black nation on earth was just waking up when I approached the gates of the sleepy but serene estate tucked inside one of the outskirts of the city.

A cab man I had arranged to convey me to an agreed location, along the ever-busy road leading to Berger, arrived a few minutes later. His task was to drop me off where an old friend would pick me for an onward trip to Abuja. My mission- to observe how motorists cope with security checkpoints mounted by various government agencies along the tortuous routes to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Unlike an earlier trip in June, when I had to spend two days on the road to Abuja during the COVID-19 lockdown, this trip held the promise of a more comfortable one, as I was travelling in the company of an acquaintance in his private vehicle.

A short wait of 30 minutes and we would be set for the long road trip to Abuja. My friend, coming from another axis of town, had been held down by the usual Monday morning traffic. When he eventually arrived and picked me, the Berger axis of the city was now fully awake, with hustling and bustling already fully underway!

Since we were close to the exit point from the city of Lagos, we had little trouble kicking off the journey in earnest, a voyage that was another eye-opener to the many stress Nigerian motorists go through across the country.

Checkpoints, tough to discard?

Motorists plying the nation’s highways between Lagos and Abuja have continued to groan under the heavy burden placed on them with over 50 security checkpoints.

This is despite persistent orders by successive Inspectors-General of Police (IGP), instructing police formations across the country to dismantle the checkpoints.

These orders, Ripples Nigeria observed, have become unarguably the first major directive every new police boss hands down when they assume office.

From Suleiman Abba (2014 – 2015), Solomon Arase (2015-2016), Ibrahim Kpotun Idris (2016-2019) to the incumbent IGP, Mohammed Adamu, dismantling of checkpoints or, as popularly known in local parlance, road blocks, have always attracted glowing orders that had remained largely unheeded.

In a September 26, 2017 statement, former IGP Ibrahim Idris had ordered: “To this end, no Police department, section, squad or unit should mount roadblock without the express permission of the Inspector-General of Police.”

His successor in office, Mohammed Adamu, made a slight modification of it. On 21st of December, 2019, the new man directed Commissioners of Police in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to ensure that only checkpoints and nipping points that are operationally expedient for crime prevention and other forms of key duties must be in place.

These directives have, however, remained unheeded.

Extortion, begging, delays

The trip from Lagos to Ibadan was smooth and without any police or security checkpoint noticed on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. This was, perhaps, the only road this reporter had plied in recent times without a single checkpoint. At least, that was the experience of August, 24.

However, as the trip progressed, I counted 54 checkpoints between Ibadan and Abuja, with the police, army and occasionally men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), manning them separately.

Curiously, despite the large number of checkpoints on the roads between Lagos and Abuja, incidences of armed robbery and kidnapping have continued to be a common feature in news reports. Flash points have remained the axis between Kabba, through Obajana, Okene, Lokoja and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

This Reporter also noted during the road trip that the security agents manning these checkpoints were more concerned with how much motorists, especially commercial vehicle drivers were ready to part with, devoid of any serious probe of traffic infractions.

The checkpoints, especially those located inside Ondo and Kogi states have been turned into extortion and or begging points, where security agents, especially policemen, openly canvass motorists to part with money.

In some other cases, the security agents are more daring, ordering the driver to alight from the vehicle, take a long walk to the ‘drop points, where an already fixed sum is submitted.

Ripples Nigeria also observed that, at many of the checkpoints, especially between Ibadan and Akure, it is common place to find several commercial buses and unregistered vehicles ‘detained’ as haggling over what to be paid for release of the ‘arrested’ vehicles take place.

Between Lagos and Abuja, fifty-four of such checkpoints were noted by Ripples Nigeria on the 24th of August, 2020. The number of security details manning them were also captured.

1. Ibadan toll gate (Ife Expressway) – 2 Regular policemen

2. Ikire, Osun State – 2 Highway patrol officers

3. Ipetumodu, Osun State – 2 Mobile policemen

4. Ile-Ife, Osun State – 3 Mobile policemen

5. Such, Osun State – 6 Mobile policemen

6. Ilesha, Osun State – 4 Mobile policemen

7. Erin Oke, Osun State – 3 Mobile policemen

8. Owena, Osun State – 3 Mobile policemen

9. Owena, Ondo State – 4 Soldiers

10. FUTA Gate, Akure, Ondo State – 5 FRSC officers

11. Akure Airport Junction, Akure, Ondo State – 5 Mobile policemen

12. Uzo 1, Uzo, Ondo State – 2 Regular policemen

13. Uzo 2, Uzo, Ondo State – 2 Mobile policemen

14. Owo, Ondo State – 3 Soldiers

15. Inaun, Owo, Ondo State – 4 Mobile policemen

16. Ose – Oba Akoko 1, Ondo State – 2 Mobile policemen

17. Ose – Oba Akoko 2, Ondo State – 3 Mobile policemen

18. Abule Ebira, Akoko, Ondo State – 5 Mobile policemen

19. Oba Akoko 1, Ondo State – 3 Soldiers

20. Oba Akoko 2, Ondo State – 3 Mobile policemen

21. Oba Akoko 1, Ondo State – 3 Mobile policemen

22. Oka Akoko, Ondo State – 5 Mobile policemen

23. Ikare Akoko 1, Ondo State – 4 Mobile policemen

24. Ikare Akoko 2, Ondo State – 4 Soldiers

25. Ago Jimoh, Akoko, Ondo State – 4 Soldiers

26. Ipelle-Iyere Akoko – Ondo State – 2 Mobile policemen

27. Auga Akoko 1, Ondo State – 4 Soldiers

28. Auga Akoko, Ondo State – 3 SARS officers

29. Akunu Akoko 1, Ondo State – 4 Soldiers

30. Akunu Akoko 2, Ondo State – 3 Mobile policemen

31. Ayere, Kogi State 3 Mobile policemen

32. Kabba 1, Kogi State 4 Regular policemen

33. Kabba 2 (Okene Junction), Kogi State – 3 soldiers

34. Okebukun – Kogi State – 4 Mobile policemen

35. Odo Ape, Kogi State – 4 Regular policemen

36. Oshokoshoko, Kogi State – 3 Mobile policemen

37. Obajana 1, Kogi State – 4 Soldiers

38. Obajana 2, Kogi State – 3 Mobile policemen

39. Obajana 3, Kogi State – 4 Mobile policemen

40. Kabba Junction, Kogi State – 4 Higway Patrol Officers

41. Lokoja 1, Kogi State – 5 Regular policemen

42 Lokoja (After Nataco), Kogi State – 4 Mobile policemen

43. Asenyo, Kogi State – 4 FRSC Ofiicers

44. Murtala Muhammed Bridge 1, Jamata, Kogi State – 5 Mibile policemen

45. Murtala Muhammed Bridge 2, Kogi State – 5 Soldiers

46. Kotonkarfi, Kogi State – 3 Regular policemen

47. Gegu Beki, Kogi State – 3 – Regular policemen

48. Abaji 1, FCT – 5 Mobile policemen

49. Abaji 2, FCT – 6 FRSC Officers

50. Abaji 3. FCT – 5 Soldiers

51. Kwali, FCT – 4 Mobile policemen

52. Gwagwalada, FCT – 4 Regular policemen

53. Giri Junction, FCT – 6 Soldiers

54. Airport Junction – 3 Mobile policemen

