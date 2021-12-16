5G AUCTION: NCC denies knowledge of Tinubu’s connection to Mafab communications

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has said that it is not aware of senator Bola Tinubu’s involvement in Mafab Communicatios Limited, one of the winners of the 5G spectrum sold by the Commission in a public aunction conducted on Monday in Abuja.

The Commission in a statement released Thursday by its Public Affairs Director, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde said in the course of it’s routine media review became aware of publications in some online media channels (not Ripples Nigeria) alleging the involvement of Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State in Mafab Communications.

The statement noted that Mafab was a corporate licenced entity and that the process of the auction was open, fair and transparent.

“Consistent with the Commission’s long-established regulatory culture and tradition, the process leading to the auction of the 5G spectrum was open, fair and transparent in the most, as the public auction followed a rigorous due process and was witnessed by a cross-section of stakeholders as observers, including the media, the Association of Telecom Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) as well as civil society groups.

“Mafab Communications Limited is a corporate entity duly licensed by the Commission to conduct telecommunications business. The company, which is in good regulatory standing with the Commission, currently holds international data access (IDA), inter-connect data exchange (IDE) and Value-Added Service (VAS) licences.

“It is pertinent to state that the Information Memorandum (IM) for the auction of the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) spectrum clearly set out eligibility criteria for participation of interested bidders in the auction, which included that new companies could participate in the bid.

“Over the years, the NCC has had spectrum auctions and as an independent regulatory agency, has maintained an undisputable reputation of successful auctions based on openness, fairness and transparency, a fact widely acknowledged locally and internationally. NCC’s auction proceedings conform to international best practice, devoid of any undue influence or interferences whatsoever.

“A higher standard of integrity and openness was emplaced in the 5G auction as the process was, for the first time, witnessed by the public both physically and virtually through a link provided by the Commission on its official website.”

The Commission therefore assured Nigerians that, following the successful auction of the 5G spectrum, it was prepared to drive the implementation of the next phase of the deployment of the new technology, in line with the Federal Government’s approved plan, for the benefit of all citizens.

